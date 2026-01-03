Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq welcomes baby girl

Imam-ul-Haq's newborn daughter (left) and the cricketer with his wife Anmol Mehmood (right) in their Valima picture. — Instagram/@imamulhaq

Pakistan’s left-handed middle order batter Imam-ul-Haq and his wife Anmol Mehmood have welcomed their first child into the world — a beautiful baby girl named Inara Haq.

Imam-ul-haq, 30, shared the news of their bundle of joy on social media with a picture of the baby, saying: “We are blessed with a baby girl, a precious gift and a new beginning.”

“Keep us in your prayers,” he penned on his Instagram post.

The couple chose the name “Inara” for their daughter, a name that has unique charm and brightness, which means “ray of light, said Imam, adding, “She truly is the light of our lives.”

Pakistani cricketer had tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood in a lavish wedding in Lahore in 2023, attended by a number of players.

Pictures and videos from the events, posted by the couple themselves, remained part of the discussions among fans, and their wedding attire stole the show during wedding season.

The pictures and videos were captured somewhere in a Scandinavian country that left fans amazed.