Bangladesh likely to move ICC for changing T20 World Cup venue over 'security concerns'

Bangladesh is considering approaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the venue of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup, citing security concerns, Bangladeshi media reported on Saturday.

Bangladeshi media cited a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official, claiming that the decision regarding Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming mega event would be made by the ICC and that the Tigers could follow Pakistan's footsteps of playing all matches in Sri Lanka instead of India, subject to the apex body's approval.

The official added that the BCB will raise the matter before the ICC at the earliest.

However, the officials refrained from commenting on experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman's release from the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, declaring it an internal matter.

"I cannot make any comment regarding the release of Mustafizur as this is their internal matter, but as far as taking part in the World Cup is concerned, it is an ICC event, and they will make the final call after taking everything into consideration," the BCB official was quoted as saying.

However, earlier today, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia attributed the release of Mustafizur Rahman to 'the unrest’ in the country over allowing a Bangladesh player to take part in IPL 2026, while announcing that it had instructed KKR to release Rahman.

Bangladesh, slotted in Group C, are scheduled to start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the West Indies on February 7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which will also host their next two group-stage fixtures against Italy and England on February 9 and 14, respectively.

Bangladesh's last group-stage fixture against Nepal, however, is scheduled to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 17.