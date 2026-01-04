Bondi shooting responders honoured at Sydney Ashes Test

Emergency service personnel and members of the public (C) who responded during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach acknowledge the crowd after receiving a guard of honour on day one of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 4, 2026. — AFP

Sold-out crowd applauds on-field guard of honour before play.

Cricket Australia’s Todd Greenberg calls tragedy “devastating”.

Ambulance, police, surf lifesavers and Jewish groups are honoured.

SYDNEY: England and Australia's cricket teams honoured at the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday emergency service personnel and members of the public who responded during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The on-field guard of honour ahead of the clash was accompanied by loud applause from the sold-out crowd.

The biggest cheer came when hero Ahmed al Ahmed, who ran towards one of the attackers and wrestled the gun from him, walked out.

Ahmed al Ahmed, the man who tackled and disarmed one of the Bondi Beach attackers, stands for the national anthems alongside other first responders after receiving a guard of honour for their service, on day one of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 4, 2026. — AFP

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram are accused of targeting a Hanukkah event at the beach on December 14, not far from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens were wounded in what authorities have described as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg called it "a devastating tragedy".

"The incredible acts of bravery by first responders and community members at the scene of the Bondi attack were a reminder of the spirit of community and self-sacrifice that unites us as a nation," he said.

"Our thoughts remain with those affected by this devastating tragedy and as a sport we will continue to provide what support we can."

Among those honoured were ambulance workers and police officers, surf lifesavers and Jewish community groups.

A heightened security operation is in place for the Test, with uniformed and mounted police, along with public order and riot squad officers patrolling the venue.

The measures mirror those for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where specialist police were armed with semi-automatic rifles.