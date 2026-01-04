Usman Tariq defends bowling action ahead of World International League T20I final

Pakistan's Usman Tariq practises ahead of their third T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan’s spin bowler Usman Tariq, who is facing allegations regarding his bowling action, defended himself ahead of the DP World International League T20I final, emphasising that the action has been deemed clear twice by laboratories.

Tariq, a late addition to the Desert Vipers squad as a replacement for Noor Ahmed, made an immediate impact during the tournament’s business end.

In the qualifier play-off against MI Emirates, he claimed three crucial wickets, including the notable dismissal of Tom Banton, helping the Vipers secure a place in the final.

Following that dismissal, Banton appeared to suggest Tariq’s delivery was “thrown,” reigniting debate over the pacer-turned-spinner’s unconventional action.

The towering Pakistani spinner has faced similar accusations before, but emphasised that he has been cleared twice in testing laboratories in Pakistan.

According to cricket’s laws, a bowler’s arm can flex up to a maximum of 15 degrees during delivery. Tariq insists his action falls well within these limits, attributing the controversy to the unique structure of his elbow.

“There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully,” Tariq explained.

“As you can see from history, whenever spinners faced allegations of chucking, they went to the lab, tried to modify their action, and worked on the correct degree of flexion. That sometimes confuses spectators. I have undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. Unlike others, I didn’t have to change anything. I was confident because I knew I was not throwing.”

He also addressed social media criticism, urging commentators to educate themselves before making accusations.

“If you don’t understand cricket and still comment or share opinions, illiteracy can kill knowledge. It’s better to understand the game first,” he said.

Tariq’s bowling style is certainly distinctive. He began playing tape-ball cricket in Pakistan as a fast bowler before switching to spin after an injury.

His success came quickly after he claimed a hat-trick in just his second game for Pakistan and has since won multiple T20 franchise titles.

Now, Tariq hopes to help the Desert Vipers win the ILT20 for the first time, after the team lost in two previous finals. Speaking on the Vipers’ podcast Vipers Voices, he reflected on handling the pressure of finals, saying: “ final-match pressure is always different. As a human, you feel it, but the skill lies in managing it."

"Experience has taught me how to reduce pressure and back myself. The team management also plays a key role by creating a supportive environment,” he added.

Vipers captain Sam Curran praised the new recruit’s impact.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him bowl on the field. He’s very unique and extremely skilful. We lost Noor earlier, and Usman has stepped in perfectly. We hope he can deliver the same in the final and continue to be a quality bowler for Pakistan in the future,” Curran said.