Israr Khattak wins Karachi marathon

Participants run in world-class BYD Karachi Marathon that started from Nishan-e-Pakistan Park to Sea View Golf Club. — Reporter

Israr Khattak won the world-class BYD Karachi Marathon, completing the full 42.1-kilometre race in 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 58 seconds.

The marathon started from Nishan-e-Pakistan Park and saw participation from thousands of runners, including women and children. Participants ran from Sea View to the Golf Club before returning to Nishan-e-Pakistan along the designated route.

Half-marathon runners completed one lap of the course, while participants in the full marathon completed two laps. In addition to the full and half marathons, the event also featured a 5-kilometre fun run and a 10-kilometre relay race.

Hamas Minhas secured second position in the full marathon, finishing the race in 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 59 seconds.

In the half-marathon, Muhammad Akhtar claimed first place by completing the race in 1 hour, 19 minutes, and 29 seconds. Ata-ul-Samad finished second, while Faizan Faizi secured third position.

The women’s full marathon was won by Sarah Lodhi, who completed the 42.1-kilometre distance in 3 hours, 33 minutes, and 28 seconds. Alycia Dias finished second in the same category.

In the women’s half-marathon, Kokab Sarwar secured first position by completing the race in 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 57 seconds. Rabia Naeem finished second, while Zoha Punawala claimed third place.

A total of 6,500 runners took part in the Karachi Marathon, including 1,000 women participants. The event also saw international participation, with 30 runners from 25 different countries competing in the race.