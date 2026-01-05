Bangladesh indefinitely 'bans IPL telecast' amid tensions with India

An undated image of IPL trophy on display. — Reuters/File

Dhaka orders suspension of IPL coverage with immediate effect.

Statement cites Mustafizur Rehman's release by IPL franchise.

Decision made in public interest, via relevant approval: statement.

Marking another major escalation between Bangladesh and India, the former has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), India Today reported on Monday.

The tournament-related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have all been suspended by Bangladeshi authorities with immediate effect, in a decision taken in the public interest and approved by the appropriate authority.

The move comes in the aftermath of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to "release" Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman after being told to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The KKR's decision followed amid increasing tensions between the two countries, which saw hundreds protest near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

Apart from the said incident, there have been protests in Bangladesh against India as well in relation to the murder of popular student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with Bangladeshi police saying that the suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh had fled to India through the Haluaghat border.

"There is no logical reason for this decision of the BCCI and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh," reads the Bangladeshi government's IPL-related while order referring to the Mustafizur controversy.

"No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh."

"Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the IPL," adds the order as reported by NDTV.

Dhaka's move adds to its decision against going to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 due to its concerns on the "overall circumstances" in the neighbouring country.

Citing growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent, the BCB said that the Bangladesh team will not play its games in India.

It added that it has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate all of Bangladesh's matches from India to Sri Lanka — which will be co-hosting the event.

It is pertinent to know that the T20 World Cup 2026 begins on February 7, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are scheduled to play their four group matches in India.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, part of a deal that allows both India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues in multi-nation tournaments.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.