Third bidder qualifies as PCB advances PSL expansion process

Quetta Gladiators' players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the third qualified bidder for the upcoming auction of two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams, ahead of the league's 11th edition.

The cricket board made the announcement through its official social media handles on Monday, sharing a post that read: "The excitement is building. VGO TEL Mobile confirmed as Bidder [No.3] for the HBL PSL Teams Auction."

The auction is scheduled for Thursday at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, with the tournament set to run from March 26 to May 3.

Earlier today, the PCB also confirmed the number one and two bidders for the auction, igniting hype around the historic event.

The PSL is expanding from six to eight teams as the PCB completes technical evaluations of proposals submitted by interested groups.

Among the confirmed bidders is the Tareen Group, led by businessman Ali Khan Tareen, who previously owned the Multan Sultans.

Tareen acquired the franchise in 2018 and turned it into one of the PSL's most consistent performers, winning the title in 2021 and reaching multiple finals.

However, relations between Tareen and the PCB deteriorated over renewal terms and governance issues.

He was the only owner not offered a 10-year extension, and the dispute escalated after the PCB issued a legal notice citing alleged contract breaches.

Tareen announced his exit in late 2025, which became effective at the end of the year, making him eligible to bid for one of the new franchises.

Other bidders include Karachi-based VGO TEL, led by CEO Naveed Gaba, which has formally joined the race.

Successful bidders will later have the opportunity to select a home city from the PCB-approved list, which includes Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.