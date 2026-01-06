 
Geo News

Sabalenka says 'Battle of the Sexes' pays off after ruthless win

"That exhibition, it was fun [....] It was a great challenge," says Belarusian tennis star

By
AFP
|

January 06, 2026

Belarus Aryna Sabalenka, her goddaughter Nicole, and Australias Nick Kyrgios celebrate with trophies after the Battle of the Sexes match in Dubai on December 28, 2025. — Reuters
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, her goddaughter Nicole, and Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrate with trophies after the 'Battle of the Sexes' match in Dubai on December 28, 2025. — Reuters

BRISBANE: Aryna Sabalenka said her much-maligned exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios had paid dividends as she demolished Cristina Bucsa on Tuesday to launch her Australian Open preparations.

The world number one took just 48 minutes to dispose of the Spaniard 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of the season-opening Brisbane International.

The ease of the win against the world number 50 will send a warning to the Belarusian's rivals ahead of the Australian Open starting January 18.

She raced through the first set in just 22 minutes and took only 26 minutes to claim the second against an opponent who had no answer to the power of the 27-year-old.

Sabalenka said the fact that she played so well in her first match of the season showed that the December 28 exhibition in Dubai against the mercurial but controversial Kyrgios was worthwhile.

"I mean, when you play against a guy, the intensity is completely different," she said.

"Especially when there is Nick, who is drop-shotting every other shot, so you move a lot, so there was a great fitness for me.

"And today I was, like, whew, let's move around, you know. "That exhibition, it was fun. It was a great challenge," she added.

General view of Australias Nick Kyrgios in action during his match against Belarus Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai, UAE on December 28, 2025. — Reuters
General view of Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai, UAE on December 28, 2025. — Reuters

"I think we brought so many eyes on tennis. It wasn't about proving something to anyone, it was able to show that tennis can be really huge."

Sabalenka will now play either Jelena Ostapenko or Sorana Cirstea in the third round and remains on track to meet Madison Keys in the quarter-finals in a rematch of last year's Australian Open final, won by the American.

Keys reached the Brisbane third round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow American McCartney Kessler.

Like Sabalenka, Keys had a bye into the second round and said she had found it tough to find her rhythm early on.

"I think it's sometimes a little bit harder when the person you're playing has already played a match, and then you're kind of trying to still knock off a bit of the rust," she said.

"I felt like it took a little bit just to find my rhythm, but I feel like once I did it, I kind of settled in a little bit better."

There were two major upsets in the men's draw, with second-seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Canada's fifth seed, Denis Shapovalov, both losing.

American Brandon Nakashima downed Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, while Belgian qualifier Raphael Collignon beat Shapovalov 6-4, 6-2.

More From Sports

Usman Tariq defends bowling action ahead of ILT20 final
Usman Tariq defends bowling action ahead of ILT20 final
Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup matches in India
Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup matches in India
Bondi shooting responders honoured at Sydney Ashes Test video
Bondi shooting responders honoured at Sydney Ashes Test
Bangladesh likely to move ICC for changing T20 World Cup venue over 'security concerns'
Bangladesh likely to move ICC for changing T20 World Cup venue over 'security concerns'
Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq welcomes baby girl
Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq welcomes baby girl
PCB 'submits' preliminary squad for T20I World Cup 2026 to ICC
PCB 'submits' preliminary squad for T20I World Cup 2026 to ICC