Sameer Minhas powers Pakistan to win over Zimbabwe in U19 ODI tri-series final

Sameer Minhas (left) celebrates after scoring century for Pakistan against Zimbabwe during Under-19 ODI tri-series final at the Old Hararians, Harare, Zimbabwe, January 6, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan clinched the Under-19 ODI tri-series title, beating hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets at the Old Hararians on Tuesday, thanks to a well-crafted century from Sameer Minhas.

Chasing a modest target of 159, the Green Shirts cruised to victory, losing just one wicket, courtesy of a commanding opening partnership between Minhas and Mohammad Shayan.

The duo put on a solid 50-run stand, applying early pressure on the hosts and taking the game firmly away from Zimbabwe.

Minhas continued his outstanding form with the bat, bringing up a well-deserved half-century — his third of the tournament — before converting it into a magnificent century.





The right-handed batter played with authority and intent, dominating the bowling attack and leaving little opportunity for his partner to score freely.

The opening pair added a match-winning 145 runs before the stand was finally broken, with Minhas dismissed by Leeroy Chiwaula.

He scored a blistering 114 off just 51 deliveries, smashing 17 fours and five sixes in a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

The green shirts chased down the target in the 17th over, with Shayan remaining unbeaten on 38 off 42 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a six, while Usman Khan scored two off five balls.

Batting first, Zimbabwe got off to a disastrous start, losing two quick wickets in the opening over. Umar Zaib dismissed opener Samuel Muyambo for just one off eight deliveries, followed by Kian Blignaut, who fell for a first-ball duck.

The pressure continued to mount on the hosts as Zaib struck twice more in consecutive overs, removing Takudzwa Makoni for five off 12 balls in the fourth over and Brandon Ndiweni for one off three deliveries in the sixth.

Zimbabwe’s skipper Kupakwashe Muradzi added little resistance, scoring six off 15 balls before falling to Mohammad Sayyam, leaving his side reeling at 15-5 in seven overs.

Leeroy Chiwaula and Michael Blignaut then attempted to steady the innings with a 33-run partnership, but Chiwaula fell for 15 off 34 deliveries, including a six, to Ahmed Hussain.

Michael Blignaut continued to anchor the innings and was joined by Benny Zuze, who contributed vital runs.

However, their 58-run partnership was broken when Abdul Subhan dismissed Benny for 16 off 50 balls, leaving Zimbabwe at 106-7 in 34.2 overs.

Blignaut eventually reached a well-earned half-century, scoring 60 off 102 balls, featuring eight fours, before falling to Daniyal Ali Khan, with the visitors now at 135-8 in 40.5 overs.

Panashe Mazai was run out for three, and the final wicket, Shelton Mazvitorera, fell for a first-ball duck to Subhan, ending Zimbabwe’s innings at 158.

For Pakistan, Umar Zaib was the standout bowler, taking 4/20 in seven overs. Abdul Subhan claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Sayyam, Daniyal Ali Khan, and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one wicket each.