Mustafizur Rahman joins PSL after Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL franchise snub

Bangladesh's ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman in action against Sri Lanka during T20 World Cup 2024, June 7, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has registered for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being released by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on directives issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement was made by the marquee league through its official social media handles by sharing a banner featuring the left-arm pacer, who has thus far represented Bangladesh in 15 Tests, 116 ODIs and 126 T20Is.

"Batters better shake carefully… its going to Fizz in the #NewEra. Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11!" the league captioned the post.

The development came just two days after Rahman was abruptly released by KKR from its squad for the IPL 2026 on BCCI's directives.

"Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season," the franchise had said in a statement.

Rahman's release drew a stern reaction from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which decided on Sunday that its national men's team will not travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns.

The board also sought clarification regarding Rahman's unexpected exit from the IPL, youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul said on Sunday in a post shared on his Facebook page.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh's government also announced imposing a ban on the cash-rich league's coverage in the country.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it had "noted that no reason was communicated for the decision behind Rahman's exclusion" and that the development had "caused distress among the people of Bangladesh."

The ministry added that the move was taken "in public interest." The statement was signed by Assistant Secretary Firoz Khan.