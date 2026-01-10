Preps underway as PSL draft 'likely to take place on January 30'

A PSL trophy displayed at a stadium ahead of the draft event for the 7th edition of the league. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management has formally initiated its internal planning process for the players’ draft of the league’s 11th edition, with sources indicating that it is likely to be held on January 30.

They said that the PSL management is aiming to complete and finalise all pending and procedural matters well before the draft, so that the process can be conducted in an organised and timely manner.

The sources further said that preparations are already underway, while the venue and the finalised date for the draft will be announced officially in the near future once all arrangements are confirmed.

It was also learnt that the draft will see the participation of all eight franchise owners, along with their respective coaches and other authorised team representatives, who are expected to be present to take part in the selection process.

Sources said the draft has been scheduled to take place during a one-day gap in the Pakistan-Australia T20 International series.

The forthcoming season will represent an important milestone for the league, as the PSL has been expanded from six to eight teams for this edition following the addition of new franchises from Sialkot and Hyderabad.

The 11th edition of the PSL is set to run from March 26 to May 3, 2026, with the expanded format expected to provide fans across Pakistan and beyond with another extended period of competitive T20 cricket.