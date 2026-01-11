 
Geo News

PCB 'decides to hold auction' for Multan Sultans franchise

Sources say board will hold open bidding for PSL franchise with advertisement likely to be issued soon

By
Sohail Imran
|

January 11, 2026

Multan Sultans Michael Bracewell (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB
Multan Sultans' Michael Bracewell (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to auction Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans owing to a good price secured in the recent auction of two new teams, the sources said on Sunday.

The board, last month, had announced that it would be taking over the control of the Multan Sultans owing to the expiration of its ownership agreement on December 31, 2025.

The sources, back then, had said that under the proposed plan, the PCB was to manage the franchise for one year before handing over the franchise to a new owner through an auction in 2027.

If implemented, the arrangement would save the PCB around $4 million in a year, as it would not have to pay $3m from the central pool or an additional $1m in sponsorship funds. However, an audit firm’s report notes that the PCB would not receive the franchise fee for that year, which stands at $8.5m.

In November, Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen announced via social media that he was parting ways with the PSL franchise. Sources indicate that relations between the PCB and Ali Tareen had remained strained over the past year, eventually reaching a point of no return.

Multan Sultans were originally awarded as the sixth PSL team to the Schon Group under a $5.2m agreement, making it the most expensive franchise at the time, double the price of Karachi Kings, which was acquired for $2.6m.

Sources say that the decision to auction Multan Sultans has been made as the PCB got "a good price" in the recent auction, and the inclusion of two new teams, namely Hyderabad and Sialkot, is pushing the number of teams in PSL 11 to eight.

Therefore, the board believes that there is no better time to sell Multan Sultans as well, and an open bidding will be held with an advertisement likely to be issued soon in this regard.

An official announcement will be made soon after reviewing the legal aspects, adding sources, saying that the board expects the franchise to be sold for a good price as well.

PCB chief vows to make Multan Sultans profitable by next year
PCB chief vows to make Multan Sultans profitable by next year
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh submit response to ICC over security concerns in India
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh submit response to ICC over security concerns in India
'Historic': Hyderabad, Sialkot join PSL as flagship league expands to eight teams video
'Historic': Hyderabad, Sialkot join PSL as flagship league expands to eight teams
Ali Tareen skips historic auction for two new PSL franchises
Ali Tareen skips historic auction for two new PSL franchises
Australia win fifth Ashes Test, wrap up series with 4-1 triumph
Australia win fifth Ashes Test, wrap up series with 4-1 triumph
PSA Karachi Open: Noor Zaman advances as Egyptian player walks out
PSA Karachi Open: Noor Zaman advances as Egyptian player walks out