PSL CEO Naseer hints at 'auction, direct signings' for PSL 11

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer addresses a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on October 29, 2025. – PCB

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer has revealed that key changes are being considered for the upcoming 11th edition of the league, including a players’ auction, direct player signings, and a potential increase in the player purse.

Speaking during a recent interview with Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", Naseer explained that initial discussions involved the five existing franchises, with further consultations planned now that the two newly added teams have officially joined the PSL.

“Consultations were ongoing with the five existing franchises, and we were waiting for the two new franchises to join us. After that, we wanted to take a consultative decision on whether we should move towards a draft, an auction, or a mix of both,” Naseer said.

“All these discussions have now taken place. Now we have to sit down with the two new franchises and make a final decision. After consultations, we will announce the direction we are heading in,” he added.

He assured fans that the process would remain transparent and that supporters would be kept informed as decisions are finalised.

Highlighting the ongoing debate between the auction and draft systems, Naseer noted that while auctions can generate excitement, many franchises believe the draft has helped maintain competitive balance in the PSL over the years.

“The auction that took place showed how interesting it can be. Some existing franchises believe the player draft is more competitive. In the draft, categories are created, and a certain number of players can be picked from each category. This has maintained balance over the past 10 years, and we have seen the results on the field,” he explained.

“When teams are balanced, the competition remains strong, often leading to last-over or even last-ball finishes. It’s a well-established model, so some franchises question why there should be a move away from it.”

He also added that even the proposed date for the players’ draft remains under discussion.

“So far, the decision on whether there will be a draft or not has not been made. If it is to take place on January 30, we are still going to decide that and will consult with the chairman on whether this date will be finalised.”

The CEO revealed that PSL franchises remain divided over key issues such as player retentions, purse size and the possibility of direct signings.

“As the league prepares for a potential structural reset, differing opinions have emerged. Some believe the current system sufficiently delivers quality players within reasonable price brackets,” he said. “Some franchises also argue that good players come through anyway and fall within the same price range, so why change the model?”

"To move towards an auction model, we need to consider how much we can increase the purse. Currently, the purse is $1.3 million. If the PCB increases it by adding $100,000 for each franchise, our desire is to increase it, but it must be done through consensus," he said.

The PSL management is actively considering ways to enhance player opportunities and ensure fair compensation, particularly for local talent who form the backbone of the league.

One of the key proposals under review is allowing franchises to directly sign certain players, providing them with more control over team composition while also recognising the contributions of homegrown talent.

“Another thing we are exploring is the option of direct signings — that franchises could sign some players directly. Foreign players are already getting additional money through auctions or direct signings around the world, so local players should also receive the same," he stated.

"The PCB chairman also has a strong view on this: local players are the ones who create real value for the PSL, so they should be remunerated accordingly,” Naseer added.

Naseer also assured that the league’s management is actively consulting with all franchises to reach a consensus on the way forward.