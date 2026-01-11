PCB 'expresses' interest in hosting Bangladesh matches in T20 World Cup

Bangladeshi players celebrate the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 24, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed interest in hosting Bangladesh's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that the Liton Das-led side would not travel to India due to security concerns.

According to PCB sources, Pakistan's "ready and fully equipped" venues could be offered as an alternative if Sri Lankan venues are unavailable.

The sources added that Pakistan has successfully hosted major international events in recent years, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Women’s Qualifiers 2025.

The PCB is showing interest amid strained relations between the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), following the removal of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The decision coincided with worsening diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India, although no official reason was provided by the IPL or the BCCI for Rahman’s exclusion.

According to PCB sources, Pakistan could easily accommodate Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2025 fixtures, adding that all designated venues in the country are prepared to host matches.

Under the current schedule, Bangladesh are set to play their first three group-stage matches in Kolkata, with their final group match slated for Mumbai. However, the venues became contentious after Rahman's removal from the KKR squad.

Following the development, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country, while the BCB formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its decision not to play T20 World Cup matches in India.

The ICC is expected to take the final decision on whether Bangladesh's matches will be shifted to an alternative host nation.