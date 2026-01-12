Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar as fastest batter to 28,000 international runs

India's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, 2026. — AFP

India's star batter Virat Kohli added another chapter to his illustrious career on Sunday, becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs in international cricket during the ODI series opener against New Zealand, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli achieved the feat in just 624 innings, eclipsing Tendulkar's mark of 644 innings and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara's 666 innings.

In the process, he also surpassed Sangakkara’s tally of 28,016 runs, now trailing only Tendulkar’s career total of 34,357 international runs.

Coming into the match, Kohli needed 25 runs to reach the milestone. He brought it up in style with a boundary in the 12th over and later went past Sangakkara's total with a single off Michael Bracewell on the last ball of the 18th over.

Fastest to 28,000 international runs

Virat Kohli – 624 innings

Sachin Tendulkar – 644 innings

Kumar Sangakkara – 666 innings

Put into bat first, New Zealand posted a competitive 300-8 in their 50 overs, with Daryll Mitchell top-scoring with 84.

India’s reply began steadily, with Rohit Sharma and returning Shubman Gill putting on a 39-run opening partnership.

After Rohit fell for 26, Kohli anchored the innings, forming a 118-run partnership with Gill.

Gill contributed 56 off 71 balls, while Kohli dominated proceedings until the first ball of the 39th over, when he was caught for 93 off 91 balls, striking eight fours and a six.

India eventually sealed a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Black Caps in the final over, with KL Rahul remaining unbeaten on 29.