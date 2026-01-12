WATCH: Melbourne captain retires Mohammad Rizwan during BBL 15 game

Muhammad Rizwan of the Renegades bats during the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades at ENGIE Stadium, on January 12, 2026, Sydney, Australia. — AFP

Melbourne Renegades retired Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan during their Big Bash League (BBL) 15 game against Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showground Stadium on Monday.

A video posted by the BBL on social media captured Renegades captain Will Sutherland calling Rizwan back to the pavilion so he could take his place at the crease.

The former Pakistan captain was on 26 off 23 balls when he was called back to the pavilion.

Fans reacted strongly to the right-handed batter being forced to retire out, calling it an embarrassment, as the video quickly went viral on social media.

However, Sutherland failed to make a meaningful contribution, as he was run out for just one run.

In the match against Thunder, Renegades batted first and posted 170-8 in their 20 overs.

Hassan Khan top-scored with 46 off 31 balls, hitting one four and four sixes, while openers Josh Brown and Tim Seifert added 35 and 29 runs, respectively.

For Sydney Thunder, David Willey, Ryan Hadley and Wes Agar claimed two wickets apiece.

Rizwan has struggled with the bat in the ongoing BBL edition, scoring 167 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.88, without registering a fifty.

Rizwan and Babar Azam, who have featured consistently in major tournaments since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, have been sidelined from Pakistan's T20I side in recent months.

Both senior players were dropped after the three-match T20I series against South Africa in December 2024, with the selectors prioritising young talent ahead of T20 World Cup.

However, they continue to represent the national side in the ODI and Test format.