Bangladesh calls out ICC's ‘bizarre' expectation to drop Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul addresses a press conference in Dhaka on November 3, 2025. — AFP

Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul on Monday called the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) expectations to drop Mustafizur Rahman from the national team “bizarre” and “unrealistic”.

Speaking to the media, the sports adviser slammed the ICC for its response to the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) security concerns about sending the national team to India for the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026 amid tense diplomatic relations.

Nazrul said: “We have sent two letters (to the ICC), after which the ICC security team have sent a letter." The BCB would release the letter to the media at an appropriate time, he added.

Tensions between the two sides emerged after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released the Bangladeshi fast bowler after being told to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) team had said.

Following the incident, the BCB announced that its national side will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, expressing concern "over the overall circumstances" in the country.

The Bangladesh sports adviser said the letter cited three potential security risks: Mustafiz’s inclusion in the squad, Bangladeshi fans wearing team jerseys in India, and upcoming elections in Bangladesh.

"This statement of the ICC security team has proven beyond a doubt that there is no situation for the Bangladesh cricket team to play the T20 World Cup in India,” he added.

Nazrul said that if the ICC expects them to make a cricket team without our “best bowler”, our supporters will not be able to wear the Bangladesh jersey, and we will postpone the Bangladesh elections to play cricket, then there can be no “more bizarre, unrealistic and unreasonable expectation” than this.

The ICC’s letter made it clear that conditions were not conducive for the Bangladesh team to play in India, he added.

Without naming the BCCI, Nazrul said no one should have a monopoly over cricket. He maintained that the future of any sport or tournament cannot be decided solely on market management.

“We will not compromise on this matter in any way,” Nazrul added.

Reacting to Nazrul’s statement, the BCB clarified that the ICC’s reply should not be considered as an “official response”.

In a statement, the board said that Nazrul referred to the “contact” between the BCB and the ICC.

“The BCB is still waiting for the ICC's [official] response,” it added.

Bangladesh has requested the ICC to shift its matches from India to another venue, the board added.