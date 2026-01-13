Will not play World Cup matches in India, Bangladesh tells ICC

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. — Reuters

Bangladesh’s cricket board said on Tuesday it had repeated its refusal to travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup during talks with the ICC governing body.

With ties tense between the two countries, Bangladesh wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their World Cup games from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

The World Cup begins on February 7 and Bangladesh are scheduled to play their four group matches in India.

The row erupted on January 3, when India forced Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman to quit the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafizur, who has played in the IPL for other teams in previous editions, was snapped up at auction in December by Kolkata for more than $1 million.

His sacking sparked fury in Dhaka.

On Tuesday, during a video conference with the ICC, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it had "reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India".

Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.

India’s foreign ministry last month condemned what it called "unremitting hostility against minorities" in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence.

"The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns," the BCB said in a statement.

"While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board’s position remains unchanged."

The ICC have not commented.

The BCB said discussions with the ICC continue to "explore possible solutions", it added, but that it "remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff".

Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, are placed ninth in the ICC T20 rankings.

They have played all nine editions of the tournament, but have never qualified for the semi-finals.