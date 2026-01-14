 
Geo News

PCB announces schedule for Australia's T20I tour of Pakistan

All three matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium; PCB COO urges fans to turn out in numbers

By
Sports Desk
|

January 14, 2026

Pakistans Babar Azam and Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell shake hands after a match. — AFP
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule of Australia’s tour of Pakistan, comprising three T20 internationals (T20I) matches set to be played towards the end of this month.

All three matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 29, January 31 and February 1. Australia’s T20I squad will arrive in Lahore on January 28, the cricket board announced.

T20I series schedule. — PCB
The PCB said that toss for each match will take place at 5:30pm (local time), with play set to begin at 6pm.

"The series serves as crucial game time for both sides ahead of the all-important ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026, where Pakistan are placed in Group A and Australia in Group B," it added.

This will be Australia’s third tour of Pakistan since March-April 2022, when they played Tests, ODIs and a T20I in the country. The side also played three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Their only previous T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium came on April 5, 2022, when they won by three wickets.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said the board was looking forward to hosting Australia in Lahore.

“We are excited and look forward to hosting Australia for the three-match T20I series here in Lahore. The tour marks a blockbuster beginning of the year for Pakistan cricket fans, and I urge them to turn out in numbers during the series to support both the teams as they put the final touches to their T20 World Cup preparations,” he said.

He added that the Gaddafi Stadium has become a familiar venue for Australia, having hosted a Test, five ODIs and a T20I involving the visitors since March 2022.

Series schedule:

1st T20: Thursday, January 29 — 6pm

2nd T20I: Saturday, January 31 — 6pm

3rd T20I: Sunday, February 1 — 6pm

