 
Geo News

WATCH: Zaman Khan defends six runs in final over of BBL 15 thriller

Brisbane Heat restrict Hobart Hurricanes to 157-8 after posting 160-8 on scoreboard

By
Web Desk
|

January 14, 2026

Brisbane Heats Zaman Khan celebrates with teammates after defending six runs in the final over against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 15 in Hobart, Australia, January, 14, 2026. — X@BBL
Brisbane Heat's Zaman Khan celebrates with teammates after defending six runs in the final over against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 15 in Hobart, Australia, January, 14, 2026. — X@BBL

Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan delivered a nerveless final over to guide Brisbane Heat to a dramatic three-run victory over Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League (BBL) 15 on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes required six runs to win from the last over, but Zaman held his nerve, delivering a measured over under intense pressure.

The right-arm pacer began with a dot ball before allowing a single, immediately tightening the screws on the batting side.

The third and fourth deliveries were again dots, while on the fifth ball, Zaman struck with a wicket.

Zaman conceded just a single off the final delivery, with the over reading as "dot, single, dot, dot, wicket, single".

In the match, the Heat posted 160-8 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first.

Nathan McSweeney top-scored with 49 off 32 deliveries, while Matt Renshaw made 37 off 25 balls.

For the Hurricanes, Riley Meredith took three wickets, while Rishad Hossain and Nathan Ellis took a couple of wickets each.

Chasing 161, the Hurricanes fell three runs short as Zaman's brilliant final over restricted them to 157 for 8 in 20 overs.

Ben McDermott scored 59 off 36 balls, followed by Beau Webster, who made 51 off 43 deliveries.

For the Heat, Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets, Matthew Kuhnemann took two, while Zaman, Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a wicket each.

Pakistani tennis player sets Guinness World Record with 59 serves in a minute
Pakistani tennis player sets Guinness World Record with 59 serves in a minute
PCB unveils ticket details for T20I series against Australia
PCB unveils ticket details for T20I series against Australia
BCB sacks director Najmul Islam after remarks spark BPL boycott
BCB sacks director Najmul Islam after remarks spark BPL boycott
West Indies coach tips Pakistan for U-19 WC semis, names three standout players
West Indies coach tips Pakistan for U-19 WC semis, names three standout players
Bangladesh players' boycott delays BPL match amid row with BCB
Bangladesh players' boycott delays BPL match amid row with BCB
PCB announces schedule for Australia's T20I tour of Pakistan
PCB announces schedule for Australia's T20I tour of Pakistan
PCB invites bids for Multan Sultans franchise ahead of PSL 11
PCB invites bids for Multan Sultans franchise ahead of PSL 11
Pakistan-origin cricketers 'denied' Indian visas ahead of T20 World Cup
Pakistan-origin cricketers 'denied' Indian visas ahead of T20 World Cup