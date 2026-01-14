WATCH: Zaman Khan defends six runs in final over of BBL 15 thriller

Brisbane Heat's Zaman Khan celebrates with teammates after defending six runs in the final over against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 15 in Hobart, Australia, January, 14, 2026. — X@BBL

Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan delivered a nerveless final over to guide Brisbane Heat to a dramatic three-run victory over Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League (BBL) 15 on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes required six runs to win from the last over, but Zaman held his nerve, delivering a measured over under intense pressure.

The right-arm pacer began with a dot ball before allowing a single, immediately tightening the screws on the batting side.

The third and fourth deliveries were again dots, while on the fifth ball, Zaman struck with a wicket.

Zaman conceded just a single off the final delivery, with the over reading as "dot, single, dot, dot, wicket, single".

In the match, the Heat posted 160-8 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first.

Nathan McSweeney top-scored with 49 off 32 deliveries, while Matt Renshaw made 37 off 25 balls.

For the Hurricanes, Riley Meredith took three wickets, while Rishad Hossain and Nathan Ellis took a couple of wickets each.

Chasing 161, the Hurricanes fell three runs short as Zaman's brilliant final over restricted them to 157 for 8 in 20 overs.

Ben McDermott scored 59 off 36 balls, followed by Beau Webster, who made 51 off 43 deliveries.

For the Heat, Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets, Matthew Kuhnemann took two, while Zaman, Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a wicket each.