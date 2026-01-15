Bangladesh players' boycott delays BPL match amid row with BCB

BCB director M Nazmul Islam and Bangladeshi former international cricketer can be seen in this photo collage. — BCB/Facebook/@Tamim Iqbal

Players say remarks undermine dignity, professionalism.

BCB dissociates itself, expresses regret over comments.

Board warns disciplinary action for conduct harming cricket.

Bangladesh’s cricketers boycotted all forms of cricket unless Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam resigns, following his controversial remarks against former national captain Tamim Iqbal.

The announcement was made by Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), hours after Nazmul Islam’s comments sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday.

The development comes with two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches scheduled to be played today (Thursday), with Mithun saying Nazmul should resign before the fixtures or the players would not take the field.

Mithun said the remarks were against the players’ dignity, professionalism and respect.

On Thursday, the boycott impacted domestic cricket, with matches in the Dhaka Cricket League not beginning as the player boycott threatened by the CWAB last evening came into effect.

The first BPL match on Thursday, between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express, was also delayed after both teams did not arrive at the venue for the toss, which was scheduled for 12.30pm local time.

The match was supposed to begin at 1pm local time.

In response to the controversy, the Bangladesh Cricket Board distanced itself from Islam's comments, expressing regret in an official statement.

"The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful," the statement read. "Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket."

The BCB further clarified that it does not endorse statements made by board officials unless issued through authorised channels.

"The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement made by any director or board member unless formally issued through the Board's designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board," it added.

The board also warned of disciplinary action, stating it would act against any individual whose conduct disrespects cricketers or harms the integrity of Bangladesh cricket.

The statement reaffirmed full support for all players, past and present, emphasising that cricketers remain at the heart of the sport in the country.

Nazmul Islam came under heavy criticism after accusing Tamim Iqbal of being an "Indian agent" in a Facebook post.

The Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh strongly condemned the remarks, calling them "utterly unacceptable" and demanding a public apology from the BCB director.

"A comment made by BCB director M Nazmul Islam regarding former national captain Tamim Iqbal has shocked and outraged us," CWAB said in a statement. "Such a remark about the most successful opener in Bangladesh's history, who served the country for 16 years, is condemnable."

CWAB described the accusations as insulting to the entire cricketing community and questioned the professionalism and conduct of board officials.

The association confirmed that it had submitted a protest letter to the BCB president demanding accountability and a public apology.

Nazmul also used harsh words and warned that in the event of a boycott of Bangladesh's World Cup, the players would not be given any financial compensation.

Later on Friday, Nazmul Islam issued a clarification on Facebook, stating that his remarks reflected his personal opinion.

"A legendary cricketer who scored 15,000 international runs for Bangladesh is now batting in favour of India. This is purely my personal opinion. Please do not take this comment in any other way," he wrote.