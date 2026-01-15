West Indies coach tips Pakistan for U-19 WC semis, names three standout players

Pakistan’s Under-19 team celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh in Dubai on December 19, 2025. — PCB

WINDHOEK: Former first-class cricketer and current West Indies Under-19 head coach Rohan Nurse has identified three of the most challenging players in Pakistan’s U19 side and tipped the team as a strong contender to reach the tournament’s semi-finals.

The Under-19 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia from today (January 15) to February 6.

Speaking exclusively to Geo Super, Nurse spoke highly of Pakistan’s emerging players, singling out openers Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib, along with fast bowler Mohammad Sayyam, for special praise.

“There are talented players such as Sameer Minhas, young Umar Zaib, and Mohammad Sayyam, who will bring excitement to this tournament,” Nurse said.

When asked to predict the top four semi-finalists, Nurse identified Pakistan as a strong contender but avoided naming a definitive list, citing the abundance of talent across teams that makes the tournament highly unpredictable and competitive.

“There are several teams with talented players, and that ultimately means that they all have a chance of qualifying for the final of the tournament. Pakistan is definitely one of the teams that have an excellent chance of doing so, along with many others. This should lead to the tournament being an exciting one,” he added.

Nurse also lauded the green shirts for their remarkable skill and depth, noting their impressive performances in the recently concluded ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and the squad’s potential to make a significant impact in upcoming tournaments.

“The Pakistan team is an extremely talented side, and this was very evident in their performances in the recently concluded Asia Cup. There are many players in the squad that are game changers,” he said.

For the unversed, the Pakistan U19 team, led by Farhan Yousuf, clinched the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 title with a commanding 191-run victory over arch-rivals India. Batting first, Pakistan posted 347-8 before dismissing India for just 156 runs.

Sameer Minhas stole the spotlight, scoring a blistering 172 in the final to earn the Player of the Match award.

He was also named Player of the Series, amassing 471 runs in five games at an astonishing average of 157.00 and a strike rate of 117.45, including one fifty and two centuries.

Nurse also expressed satisfaction with his Caribbean team’s preparation for the tournament, emphasising the value of recent practice sessions and warm-up matches in boosting team confidence.

“Preparation has gone relatively well. Happy with what we were able to gain from the warm-up matches and the practice sessions held here in Namibia,” he said.

The former right-handed batter praised the squad for its promising talent, highlighting their ability to influence games.

“The team consists of several talented young players who have the ability to change games,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of dedication and discipline, expressing confidence that these youngsters could successfully transition to senior-level cricket.

“Once these players continue to work hard on their games and remain disciplined, I am sure that they can make the transition to senior cricket in the future,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the West Indies are placed in Group C and D, respectively. The boys in green shares their group with England, Scotland and Zimbabwe, while the Caribbean team will face Afghanistan, South Africa and Tanzania.

The Farhan-led national team will open their campaign against England on Friday in Harare, while the West Indies, led by Joshua Dorne, will play their third match of the tournament against Tanzania on Thursday in Windhoek.

U19 World Cup Squads

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib.

Reserves: Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Mohammad Huzaifa.

West Indies: Joshua Dorne (c), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R’jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani and Jonathan Van Lange.

Reserves: Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Earsinho Fontaine and Deshawn James.