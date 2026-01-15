BCB sacks director Najmul Islam after remarks spark BPL boycott

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Finance Committee Chairman Najmul Islam gestures during an event. — AFP/File

Najmul Islam removed in best interest of organisation: BCB.

BCB says move aims at ensuring effective functioning of board.

Board urged players to maintain professionalism.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday removed Najmul Islam from all responsibilities, including his role as chairman of the finance committee, following mounting pressure from the country's cricketers.

The decision, made by the BCB President Mohammad Aminul Islam in accordance with Article 31 of the BCB Constitution, aims to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of the board, stated a press release.

The move came after cricketers boycotted the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to protest controversial remarks by Najmul, who also served as a BCB director. The players had been demanding his resignation.

According to the statement, the BCB president will serve as acting chairman of the Finance Committee until further notice.

The board reaffirmed that the interests of the players remain its highest priority and reiterated its commitment to upholding the honour and dignity of all cricketers under its jurisdiction.

The BCB urged players to maintain professionalism and dedication to the development of Bangladesh cricket during this challenging period and to ensure their continued participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The move follows a firm stance by players on Thursday, when no teams arrived at the venue hours before the scheduled start of the BPL in protest against what they described as humiliating remarks by Najmul Islam.

The finance committee chairman was facing widespread criticism after accusing Tamim Iqbal of being an "Indian agent" in a Facebook post.

The comments came in response to Tamim's recent interview, in which he urged the BCB to prioritise cricketing interests ahead of Bangladesh's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Tamim's statements followed the BCB's decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the IPL.

Najmul Islam's Facebook post quickly drew backlash, with screenshots circulating widely on social media. In it, he wrote: "This time, the people of Bangladesh witnessed, with their own eyes, the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent."

Earlier, the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) had declared that players would boycott the BPL unless Najmul resigned prior to the opening game between Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals, scheduled for 1pm at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Islam also used harsh words and warned that in the event of a boycott of Bangladesh's World Cup, the players would not be given any financial compensation.

Later on Friday, he Islam issued a clarification on Facebook, stating that his remarks reflected his personal opinion.

"A legendary cricketer who scored 15,000 international runs for Bangladesh is now batting in favour of India. This is purely my personal opinion. Please do not take this comment in any other way," he wrote.

Both BPL matches postponed due to player boycott

Both BPL matches on Thursday - the first between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express, and the second between Rajshahi Warriors and Sylhet Titans - have been postponed due to the player boycott.

Even though there seemed to be movement on the issues - the BCB agreed to the player body CWAB's demands and removed Nazmul Islam from his position as head of the board's finance committee - but it came too late in the day for the matches to go ahead as scheduled. There was no confirmation yet whether the boycott would be called off or not, and whether the BPL matches on Friday would also be impacted.