PCB unveils ticket details for T20I series against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket details for the upcoming three-match T20I home series against Australia on Thursday.

The series is scheduled to begin on January 29.

Tickets for the series will go on sale from Friday, while physical tickets will be available from Monday, January 19 at designated centres across the country from 10am onwards.

Pakistan and Australia will face off in three T20 Internationals on January 29 and 31, and February 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with all matches set to begin at 6pm.

For the opening T20I on Thursday, January 29, tickets for the VIP enclosures — Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan — have been priced at Rs800.

Premium enclosure tickets (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will cost Rs600, while First Class enclosures — Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad, and Sarfaraz Nawaz — are available for Rs500.

Tickets for the General enclosures — Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Saeed Ahmed — have been set at Rs400.

VIP enclosure tickets at the Iqbal End (Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram) for the first T20I will cost Rs1,500, while those at the Jinnah End (Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas) have been priced at Rs2,000.

Hospitality Gallery tickets for the opening match have been set at Rs5,000.

For the second and third T20Is, ticket prices have been increased, with VIP enclosures priced at Rs1,000, Premium at Rs700, First Class at Rs600, and General stands at Rs500.

VIP tickets at the Iqbal End will cost Rs2,000, while Jinnah End VIP enclosure tickets will be available for Rs2,500.

Hospitality Gallery tickets for the final two matches have been priced at Rs6,000 each.

Meanwhile, the price of a single seat in the 24-seat Hospitality Box at the Iqbal End has been set at Rs20,000 for the first T20I and Rs25,000 per match for the second and third games.

The upcoming series will serve as important preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the tournament alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia, while Australia will compete in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman.

This tour will mark Australia’s third visit to Pakistan since March–April 2022, when they toured the country for a historic Test series, followed by an ODI series and a one-off T20I.

Australia also played three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Historically, Pakistan and Australia have faced each other 28 times in T20 Internationals. Australia have won 14 matches, while Pakistan have claimed 12 victories, with one match ending in a tie and another producing no result.