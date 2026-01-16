Pakistani tennis player sets Guinness World Record with 59 serves in a minute

Pakistani senior tennis player Talha Waheed is seen with his Guinness World Record certificate for most serves in a minute. — Reporter

LONDON: Pakistani senior tennis player Talha Waheed has been honoured with a Guinness World Record for the most number of serves in a minute, 59, breaking the previous record of 42.

Talha was invited by the Guinness World Record headquarters here to receive the certificate at a ceremony to recognise his extraordinary athletic feat.

Talha set a new world record for the most successful tennis serves in one minute, achieving 59 accurate serves on November 8, 2024, at a tennis facility in Lahore. This remarkable accomplishment broke the previous record of 42 serves, which had stood since 2019. The official recognition was awarded by Guinness World Records to Talha yesterday.

Speaking to Geo News in an interview, Talha said: “My achievement marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s sports community and highlights the capabilities of senior athletes who continue to push boundaries in their respective disciplines. I have consistently excelled in the international and national arenas through hard work. I hold multiple titles in the 35+, 40+, and 45+ doubles categories at both national and International Tennis Federation (ITF) senior events.

Pakistani senior tennis player Talha Waheed (right) is seen with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Mohammad Faisal. — Reporter

“I am thankful to my professional home, GO Petroleum, my seniors like Kashif Latif and company’s CEO Khalid Riaz for their all-out support throughout this journey. This record would not have been possible without the guidance and encouragement of my coach Mehboob Waheed Jan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, for standing by me at every step.”

With this world record under his belt, Talha is not resting on his laurels. He has announced his intention to pursue additional world records in the future, aiming to further elevate Pakistan’s profile on the global tennis stage and inspire the next generation of athletes.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has described Talah as a seasoned competitor.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and other tennis players congratulated Talha on this remarkable achievement. “Talha’s achievement is unique and securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records is no easy task,” Qureshi said. “This will serve as a great inspiration and a major boost for tennis in Pakistan.”

Talha also called on Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Mohammad Faisal, after receiving the world record certificate. The High Commissioner congratulated Talha on his historic accomplishment and lauded his dedication, discipline, and perseverance. Dr Mohammad Faisal also acknowledged the pride his achievement has brought to Pakistan.

High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal remarked that Talha’s success is not only a personal milestone but also a significant boost for Pakistan’s sporting image internationally. He said, “Talha’s achievement highlights the immense potential and resilience of Pakistani athletes. His world record will inspire young players, promote tennis at the grassroots level, and contribute positively to the development of sports culture in Pakistan,” the High Commissioner said. He added, “Such accomplishments strengthen Pakistan’s soft image abroad and showcase the country’s talent on the global stage.”