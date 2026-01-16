BBC to produce exclusive bespoke shows for YouTube under new agreement

BBC plans to produce exclusive bespoke shows for YouTube under new agreement

British broadcaster BBC is poised to strike a considerable content deal with YouTube, marking a shift in its relationship with a US tech giant that has been capturing its audience.

This remarkable deal means that the BBC will be producing bespoke shows specifically for YouTube for the first time, which will also feature on its iPlayer and Sounds platforms. It is likely to be finalised and officially announced by next week.

By creating content for YouTube, the BBC seems adamant about generating additional revenue through advertising on programmes shown outside the UK, widening its income streams through the licence fee that serves as its primary financial backbone.

Currently, the BBC's public service broadcasting content is not monetised through advertising on third-party platforms within the UK.

The development marks an enormous departure for the publicly funded broadcaster, which has traditionally emphasised its own iPlayer alongside linear channels like BBC One and BBC Two.

Previously, the BBC utilised YouTube mainly for trailers and promotional clips.

The new shows will target younger audiences who increasingly rely on YouTube for their viewing needs, similar to content typically produced by BBC Three, as well as children’s programming and sports content. Additionally, new news formats will be developed to combat the prevailing misinformation on social media.

All of this comes amid the corporation's ongoing $10 billion defamation lawsuit from Donald Trump regarding the editing of his speech on January 6, 2021.

While YouTube's viewership in the UK surpassed that of the BBC in December 2025, this deal reflects the need for traditional broadcasters to adapt to changing viewing habits.