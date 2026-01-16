Kathleen Kennedy resigns, Dave Filoni to lead 'Star Wars' franchise

Kathleen Kennedy has resigned from Lucasfilm, the studio behind the Star Wars franchise, after 13 years of service. She was the handpicked successor to franchise founder George Lucas.

Kennedy expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend more than a decade with extraordinary talent at Lucasfilm, saying, “When George Lucas asked me to take over the franchise upon his retirement, I couldn’t have imagined what lay ahead.”

Walt Disney CEO Bob Igeor paid a heartfelt tribute to Kennedy, calling her a “visionary filmmaker.”

She oversaw the ever-expanding franchise from 2012, when Disney acquired Star Wars. Under her leadership, Lucasfilm recorded a $5.6 billion revenue from the box office.

However, her tenure also faced criticism over the franchise’s creative direction and audience reception.

According to media reports, Kennedy is now planning to transition to a full-time producer role.

According to Walt Disney Co., Lucasfilm Chief Commercial Officer Dave Filoni will take the mantle from Kennedy and steer the “Star Wars” franchise to new heights. He will serve as president and chief creative officer of the company.

Filoni praised his predecessor for overseeing one of the greatest expansions in Star Wars storytelling, adding, “I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger, and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love. May the Force be with you.”