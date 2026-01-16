 
Geo News

Kathleen Kennedy resigns, Dave Filoni to lead 'Star Wars' franchise

Dave Filoni will serve as president and chief creative officer of the company

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 16, 2026

Kathleen Kennedy resigns, Dave Filoni to lead Star Wars franchise
Kathleen Kennedy resigns, Dave Filoni to lead 'Star Wars' franchise

Kathleen Kennedy has resigned from Lucasfilm, the studio behind the Star Wars franchise, after 13 years of service. She was the handpicked successor to franchise founder George Lucas.

Kennedy expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend more than a decade with extraordinary talent at Lucasfilm, saying, “When George Lucas asked me to take over the franchise upon his retirement, I couldn’t have imagined what lay ahead.”

Walt Disney CEO Bob Igeor paid a heartfelt tribute to Kennedy, calling her a “visionary filmmaker.”

She oversaw the ever-expanding franchise from 2012, when Disney acquired Star Wars. Under her leadership, Lucasfilm recorded a $5.6 billion revenue from the box office.

However, her tenure also faced criticism over the franchise’s creative direction and audience reception.

According to media reports, Kennedy is now planning to transition to a full-time producer role.

According to Walt Disney Co., Lucasfilm Chief Commercial Officer Dave Filoni will take the mantle from Kennedy and steer the “Star Wars” franchise to new heights. He will serve as president and chief creative officer of the company.

Filoni praised his predecessor for overseeing one of the greatest expansions in Star Wars storytelling, adding, “I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger, and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love. May the Force be with you.”

Is X (formerly Twitter) down again?
Is X (formerly Twitter) down again?
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock soars 382%: Is it good time to invest?
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock soars 382%: Is it good time to invest?
US moves USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Iran tensions
US moves USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Why 2016 is all over your social media feed? Inside ‘2026 is new 2016' viral trend
Why 2016 is all over your social media feed? Inside ‘2026 is new 2016' viral trend
Bloody Red Moon to light up skies: When, where to watch
Bloody Red Moon to light up skies: When, where to watch
CIA publishes recruitment video seeking informants from China
CIA publishes recruitment video seeking informants from China
South Korean court sentences former President Yoon to five years in prison
South Korean court sentences former President Yoon to five years in prison
Who is Ashley St. Clair, who sued Elon Musk's xAI over Grok's AI-deepfakes?
Who is Ashley St. Clair, who sued Elon Musk's xAI over Grok's AI-deepfakes?