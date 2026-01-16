SpaceX sending email invites for free Starlink Mini dish to residential subscribers

SpaceX inviting for free Starlink Mini dish to residential subscribers

Elon Musk's aerospace firm SpaceX is offering Starlink Mini dish rental for free alongside standard residential internet service to more users.

SpaceX's free-of-cost provision of Starlink Mini dish service indicates that the aerospace giant is striving to expand access to its satellite internet.

It should suffice for those unaware of this mind-boggling offer that a lot of Starlink Residential customers in the US are reportedly receiving emails inviting them to avail the Starlink Mini service at no cost.

How to avail Starlink Mini dish for free?

Although the "free" Starlink Mini is truly enticing, Residential Max subscribers need to add a Starlink Roam plan for the Mini to function, with prices starting at $5 per month.

New Residential Max customers are also expected to receive the Mini rental offer, which will be confirmed via email after checkout.

This generous offer coincides with SpaceX's adjustment of its Residential plans into three tiers.

Prices of Starlink's Residential plans

The top-tier of Starlink's Residential plan, Residential Max, is priced at $120 per month, but now includes several new perks. Notable is that subscribers can opt to receive a free Starlink Mini for travel, which allows them to loan the portable dish as long as they maintain their Residential Max subscription.

SpaceX originally introduced the Mini dish rental in October last year, but only to select customers in the US and Canada, branding it as a benefit for “loyal” Starlink users.

The company has since integrated the Mini rental into the standard Residential plan, which has been available since Starlink launched in late 2020.

Starlink subscribers who received the email invites are bragging and flooding social media with excitement while eagerly claiming the offer.

One Facebook user remarked, “Yep, I claimed this today as well. Seems like a no-brainer if you travel at all.”