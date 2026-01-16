U19 World Cup: Farhan's 65 in vain as England beat Pakistan by 37 runs

England players celebrate a wicket during their ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan at Takashinga Sports Club on January 16, 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe. — ICC

England bowling lineup successfully defends modest total.

Captain Farhan Yousaf scores 65 off 86 balls for Pakistan.

Ahmed Hussain picks three wickets for Green Shirts.



Captain Farhan Yousaf's resilient 65-run innings went in vain as England defeated Pakistan by 37 runs in their opening match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, on Friday.

Chasing 211, Pakistan were bowled out for 173 in 46.3 overs as England produced an outstanding bowling performance to defend a modest total.

The Green Shirts started their innings steadily but lost key batter Sameer Minhas early in the fourth over, dismissed by Alex Green for 10 off 12 balls, which included one boundary.

Soon after, Mohammad Shayan fell to Green for seven off 18 balls, leaving Pakistan at 23-2 in 5.5 overs.

Usman Khan became the third wicket to fall, this time to James Minto, after scoring six off 10 balls.

Ahmed Hussain and Farhan tried to steady the innings, but Hussain fell for 12 off 34 deliveries, including a boundary.

Pakistan’s troubles deepened as Huzaifa Ahsan was dismissed by Ralphie Albert for 17 off 32 balls, featuring three boundaries, leaving the team at 77-5 in 23.2 overs.

Albert struck again in his next over, removing wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor for four off six balls, further piling pressure on the Green Shirts.

The Pakistan skipper led from the front, keeping the scoreboard ticking alongside Abdul Subhan. Their partnership helped Pakistan cross the 100-run mark in the 30th over.

Farhan was in superb form, playing sensibly to anchor his side and reach his first fifty in youth ODI cricket, while adding a 48-run stand for the seventh wicket with Subhan.

The partnership ended when Subhan was run out by Manny Lumsden for 14 off 38 balls, leaving Pakistan at 133-7 in 37.2 overs.

In the 41st over, Minto struck again, dismissing Farhan, who had scored a crucial 65 off 86 balls, including three fours and four sixes.

Manny Lumsden contributed with the ball as well, removing Umar Zaib for 10 off 15 balls. Pakistan's final batter Ali Raza was run out in dramatic fashion, bringing an end to their innings and sealing England's victory.

Earlier, Pakistan restricted England for a modest 210 after asking them to bat first.

England made a steady start as openers Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moores laid a solid foundation, scoring at a healthy rate.

However, the 33-run opening stand was broken when Ali Raza struck, dismissing Moores for seven off 16 deliveries.

England continued to score runs, but suffered another setback when Ahmed Hussain removed Dawkins, who played a sensible knock of 33 off 38 balls, including four fours and a six.

Hussain soon added another wicket to his tally by dismissing Ben Mayes for 20 off 25 deliveries, which featured three boundaries, leaving England reeling at 67-3 in 15.1 overs.

Skipper Thomas Rew and Caleb Falconer then attempted to steady the innings, but Abdul Subhan halted England’s momentum by dismissing Rew for 13 off 22 balls.

Falconer and Ralphie Albert combined to rebuild the innings, taking England past the 100-run mark.

Falconer regained his form by smashing two fours and two sixes off an over from Usman Khan, collecting 22 runs as England reached 125-4 in 24 overs.

The 19-year-old Falconer continued his impressive knock and, along with Albert, added a crucial 50-run partnership. He brought up a well-deserved second half-century in Youth ODI cricket, guiding his side beyond the 150-run mark.

However, the 80-run stand was broken when Ahmed Hussain claimed his third wicket, dismissing Albert for 25 off 37 deliveries, which included a four and a six, leaving England at 170-5 in 33.2 overs.

Pakistan then seized control of the innings as Ali Raza picked up his second wicket by removing the dangerous Falconer, who scored 66 off 73 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Pakistan U19 enter the tournament in dominant form, having ruled the youth cricketing circuit in 2025 by winning back-to-back ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars and U19 Asia Cup titles, in addition to lifting the tri-series trophy featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

England U19, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing away tour of New Zealand, where they suffered a 5–2 defeat in the seven-match Youth ODI series.