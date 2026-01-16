WATCH: Babar Azam left frustrated after Steve Smith refuses single

Sydney Sixers’ Babar Azam and Steve Smith in discussion, with Babar visibly unhappy during the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 match against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 16, 2025. — X/@BBL

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam appeared visibly disappointed after his Sydney Sixers teammate Steve Smith declined a single on the final ball of an over during a Big Bash League (BBL) 15 match against Sydney Thunder on Friday.

In a video shared by the franchise league on social media, Babar was seen expressing his disappointment as Smith declined a quick single in the 11th over.

The moment came after the former Pakistan captain had faced three consecutive dot balls and was eager to rotate the strike on the final delivery.

Commentators highlighted the incident on air, pointing out Babar's reaction and discussing the possible reasoning behind Smith’s decision, which appeared to be based on backing himself to accelerate in the following over.

Smith, however, responded in emphatic fashion, smashing back-to-back sixes in the next over and adding a four off a no-ball to collect 32 runs from the over, shifting the momentum firmly in the Sixers' favour.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sydney Sixers went on to defeat the Sydney Thunder by five wickets, courtesy of an exceptional century from Smith and valuable contributions from Babar.

Batting first, Thunder posted a competitive 189-6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 110 off 65 deliveries from skipper David Warner, which included 11 fours and four sixes.

In reply, Sixers chased down the target with Smith producing a blistering 42-ball century, featuring five fours and nine sixes, while Babar chipped in with a composed 47 off 39 balls, including seven fours.