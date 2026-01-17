PCB chief Naqvi 'proposes player auction' for PSL 11

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing Council meeting, chaired by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with representatives of all eight PSL franchises, took place at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on January 16, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has floated the idea of auctioning players during the PSL 11 and has urged franchise owners to increase players’ remuneration, sources said on Saturday.

The PCB chairman proposed the auction model while chairing a meeting of the PSL Governing Council convened at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Friday.

During the meeting, he proposed introducing an auction for players, similar to the process used for teams, the sources said.

Sources said Naqvi also advised team owners to revise player payments upward, arguing that after the market value of teams has increased, players’ remuneration should also be raised.

He also stressed providing the two new teams equal opportunities to select players, sources added.

In parallel, player retention by the existing teams is expected to come under discussion in a working committee meeting, they said.

The discussion comes as the league prepares for PSL 11, with the Governing Council also weighing player retention policies and a proposed hybrid “drauction” system.

The PSL Governing Council met at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday under Naqvi’s chairmanship and was attended by representatives of all eight franchises, along with PCB and PSL officials.

The session began with the chairman and council members congratulating and welcoming the new team owners of Sialkot and Hyderabad to the PSL family, while the council also praised the successful conduct of the New Teams Auction, terming it a key milestone reflecting the league’s continued growth.

Extensive deliberations were held on several matters, including the PSL 11 schedule, player retentions, the possible adoption of a full auction system or a hybrid model combining an auction and a draft — referred to as a “drauction” — as well as the option of allowing direct player signings.

It was confirmed during the meeting that PSL 11 will begin on Thursday, March 26, while a working group was formed and is set to reconvene on Saturday to further examine the agenda items. The Governing Council will meet again as necessary following the working group’s recommendations.

The season will mark a major expansion for the league, moving from six to eight teams with the inclusion of new franchises from Sialkot and Hyderabad.