WATCH: India, Bangladesh skippers skip handshake at toss during U19 WC match

This collage shows India and Bangladesh captains at the toss during the U19 World Cup 2026 match on January 17, 2026. — X/@StarSportsIndia

Tensions between India and Bangladesh were on display ahead of their latest cricket fixture after the two teams’ captains avoided the customary pre-match handshake during the toss at the U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match.

India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar refrained from greeting each other at the toss. Abrar stood in for Bangladesh captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, who was unavailable due to illness.

However, the two teams exchanged handshakes at the end of the match, which India won by 18 runs.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a clarification stating that the "inadvertent and unwarranted" action occurred from a "momentary lapse in concentration".

In a statement shared on the board's Facebook page, the BCB said regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss due to illness, with vice-captain Zawad Abrar standing in for him.

Terming the action "completely unintentional", the BCB said that "there was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition".

"The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly," the board added.

Relations between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have come under pressure in recent weeks, following developments linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and concerns surrounding the hosting of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Earlier this month, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad after receiving a directive from the BCCI.

The decision followed growing calls within India to remove the left-arm pacer amid reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. The move drew strong criticism from Bangladesh’s cricketing circles.

In response, the BCB wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC), urging it to consider relocating Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. Separately, the Bangladesh government has suspended the broadcast of the IPL within the country.

With less than three weeks remaining before the T20 World Cup begins, uncertainty continues to surround Bangladesh’s participation. The team is scheduled to play its group-stage matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.