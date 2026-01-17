Bangladesh, ICC discuss potential group swap for T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh players celebrate after winning the third T20I against England at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 14, 2023. — Reuters

BCB shares concerns regarding players safety, security.

Talks with ICC conducted in constructive manner: BCB.

BCB, ICC to continue engaging in "constructive dialogue".



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday said it held discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding a possible group swap to ensure its participation in the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

In a statement, the BCB said that it discussed the proposal during a meeting with ICC representatives on matters regarding Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming tournament.

"During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka," it added.

The cricket board said that it shared the government's views and concerns regarding the safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.

Bangladesh, drawn in Group C, are set to play their first three group matches in Kolkata — against West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9 and England on February 14 — before concluding their group stage against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

The BCB refused to send its team to India, co-host of the T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka, citing concerns about the safety and wellbeing of players and support staff, requesting the ICC to move its games to another venue outside India.

The announcement came after the Indian cricket board forced Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to quit the Indian Premier League (IPL), sparking fury in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the BCB said that its discussions with the ICC were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner.

"Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed," the cricket board added.

The BCB and the ICC agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on the matter.

Gaurav Saxena, general manager of Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, general manager of Integrity Unit, represented the ICC delegation.

Saxena attended the meeting virtually after his Bangladesh visa issuance faced a delay.

BCB’s committee comprised President Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Cricket Operations Committee Director and Chairman Nazmul Abedeen, and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.