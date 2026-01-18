PSL governing council backs 'player auction model' for season 11

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) speaks during a press conference after the PSL Auction at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on January 8, 2026. — PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) governing council’s working committee held a late-night meeting to discuss key matters for the upcoming season, including the player auction and retention policies, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to insiders, the committee agreed to introduce a player auction for PSL 11 and also finalised the rules for player retention.

The committee’s decisions will be sent to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for final approval, with the option of convening a full governing council meeting if required.

Sources revealed that the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, along with Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Hyderabad, voted in favour of the player auction model.

Peshawar Zalmi and the Sialkot franchise also voted in favour of the ‘drauction’ system, sources said.

It was also confirmed that the five existing franchises agreed on retaining four players each, one in each category, with one player eligible to be brought into a lower category and designated as a brand ambassador, sources said.

The new franchises, meanwhile, will select their remaining players from the general player pool through the auction system. Two new franchises, however, insisted on zero retention.

“The remaining players will be auctioned, and franchises will pick their players in the auction,” sources said.

The final formula for the PSL 11 auction and retention rules will be submitted to Mohsin Naqvi, with an official announcement expected within the next one or two days.

Sources said there is a possibility that it will not be made mandatory to include a player from the Emerging category in the playing XI.

The PSL auction is likely to be held during the first week of February, sources said.

Earlier, Naqvi advised franchise owners to increase the players’ salary cap as the marquee league enters a new era with the addition of two new teams.

Highlighting the rise in franchise market value, he encouraged teams to adopt the auction model.

“Conduct an auction of players in the PSL 11 draft and select players of your choice — they will benefit from it,” Naqvi told franchise owners during the meeting.

PSL 11 is set to begin on March 26, marking a significant milestone as the league expands from six to eight teams with the inclusion of new franchises from Sialkot and Hyderabad.

The historic PSL 2026 auction, held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on January 8 this year, saw FKS Group and OZ Developers secure ownership of the new franchises for Rs 1.75 billion and Rs 1.85 billion, respectively.