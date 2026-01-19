Australia announce 17-member squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (right) celebrates taking a wicket during their second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 16, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

Australia have announced a 17-member squad for their T20I tour of Pakistan, with Mitchell Marsh set to lead the visitors in a three-match series in Lahore.

Pakistan and Australia will face off in three T20 Internationals at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 31 and February 1, with all matches now scheduled to start at 4:00pm local time.

The series is expected to serve as a key build-up for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

At the World Cup, Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Australia will compete in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

The tour will mark Australia’s third visit to Pakistan since March-April 2022, when they returned for a historic Test series, followed by an ODI series and a one-off T20I. Australia also played three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Historically, Pakistan and Australia have met 28 times in T20 Internationals, with Australia winning 14 matches and Pakistan 12, while one match ended in a tie and another produced no result.

Australia’s T20I squad:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head, Adam Zampa.