Player auction model confirmed as major structural reforms announced for PSL 11

PSL 2026 to commence from March 26, 2026; Faisalabad added as an additional venue for hosting matches

Sports Desk
January 19, 2026

Pakistans T20 Captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, can be seen during the HBL PSL match. — AFP/File
  • PSL 11 increases salary purse to $1.6 million per franchise.
  • Franchises allowed one direct signing of new foreign player.
  • Regulations related to mentors, brand ambassadors, RTM abolished.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced a series of landmark developments ahead of its 11th edition, reinforcing the league’s continued growth, competitiveness, and commitment to innovation.

In a historic move after a decade of success, the league will transition to a player auction model, replacing the traditional player draft system, according to a statement released by PSL.

“This strategic shift is aimed at enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players with greater earning opportunities,” the statement added.

Under the revised player acquisition framework, each franchise may retain a maximum of four players, limited to one player per category. Previously, every franchise was allowed to retain 8 players from their squad, including a mentor, a brand ambassador and a right to match option to retain a 9th player in the Player Draft.

The rules pertaining to mentors, brand ambassadors and RTM have been abolished for HBL PSL 11.

Newly inducted teams will be allowed to select and retain four players from the available player pool before the Player Auction.

Each franchise will also be allowed one direct signing of a foreign player who did not feature in HBL PSL X, enabling teams to strategically strengthen their squads with fresh international talent.

Further strengthening the League’s commercial and competitive outlook, the player salary purse has been increased to USD 1.6 million per franchise, underscoring HBL PSL’s commitment to rewarding player performance and attracting elite domestic and international cricketers.

“These progressive measures reflect the League’s strategic trajectory and evolution, while remaining firmly rooted in its mission to promote cricketing excellence, fan engagement, and attaining unprecedented heights,” the statement read.

PSL 11 will officially commence on March 26, 2026. Faisalabad has been added an additional venue for hosting the league’s matches, marking the city’s return to the spotlight and further expanding the league’s national footprint.

The statement further said that additional details regarding the player auction process, schedule, and operational guidelines will be shared in due course.

