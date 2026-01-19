Pakistan, India women's futsal captains share rare handshake moment

Pakistan and Indian players shake hands after the toss during the SAFF Championship 2026. — Reporter

In a rare display of sportsmanship amid strained bilateral ties, the women’s futsal captains of Pakistan and India shook hands at the toss during the SAFF Championship 2026 match at Nonthaburi Stadium on Monday, underscoring the spirit of the game beyond politics.

Ahead of the high-octane fixture, Pakistan captain Kayanat Bokhari presented a cultural souvenir to her Indian counterpart Jigmet Chunzen before offering each other the customary handshake.

The arch rivals met thrice in the continental tournament, and Indian players noticeably avoided post-toss and post-match handshakes with their Pakistan counterparts.

The controversy did not remain limited to the men's events, as a similar situation occurred at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where both teams' captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana, avoided shaking hands at the toss.

Meanwhile, Diti Kanungo's late strikes led India to a sensational 5-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

The enthralling fixture got off to a contrasting start as Pakistan secured an early lead through their captain Kaya Bokhari, who netted the opener in the fourth minute.

India neutralised 10 minutes later through Arya More, forcing the match to remain tied at 1-1 at halftime.

Following the break, Pakistan pulled ahead, with Azwa Chaudhry finding the back of the net in the 26th minute, while Anmol Hira bolstered the lead the following minute.

Ritika Singh and Khushbu Saroj helped India draw level scoring in the next two minutes, respectively.

With the scoreboard tied at 3-3, Kanungo made a decisive stride as she scored two goals in the 37th and 40th minutes to propel India to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory.

The victory marked India's second in the SAFF Women's Futsal Championship 2026 and boosted their hopes for qualifying for the semi-finals.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in the seven-team tournament, ending their unbeaten run, which included a 1-1 stalemate against Bhutan in the campaign opener, followed by comprehensive triumphs over Sri Lanka and Maldives.