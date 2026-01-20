WATCH: Babar Azam falls for duck in BBL 15 qualifier

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam heads to pavilion after losing wicket on the second delivery of his innings during BBL season 15 on January 20, 2026, at Optus Stadium, Australia. — X/@BBL

Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam faced another disappointment during his debut Big Bash League 15 (BBL) season after getting out for a second-ball duck in the Sydney Sixers’ qualifier match against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 148, the Sixers lost Babar early in the innings when he was stumped by Josh Inglis off Cooper Connolly's bowling in the second delivery of the first over.

Babar has so far featured in 11 BBL matches this season, scoring 202 runs at an average of 22.44 with a strike rate of 103.06, including two fifties.

Earlier, Perth Scorchers posted 147-9 in their 20 overs, struggling to build momentum after early setbacks. Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for just five runs in the opening over, with Josh Starc claiming the key wicket.

Finn Allen and Aaron Hardie steadied the innings, adding crucial runs and helping the team cross the 50-run mark.

However, the partnership ended when Starc struck again, dismissing Allen for 49 off 30 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly fell cheaply for two and eight, dismissed by Joel Davies and Ben Manenti, respectively.

Skipper Ashton Turner contributed 29 off 21 balls, including three fours and two sixes, but could not accelerate the innings.

Lower down, Jhye Richardson scored 20 off 18 balls, featuring one boundary and a six, while the rest of the lineup failed to make a notable impact.

For the Sydney Sixers, Josh Starc, Jack Edwards, and Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets each, while Joel Davies and Ben Manenti picked up one wicket apiece.