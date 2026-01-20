Shoaib Malik announces retirement from Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik in action during PSL 2024 match against Peshawar Zalmi on February 21, 2024. — PSL

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik on Tuesday announced his retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying his "passion and motivation" to serve cricket will always stay.

"I cherish every single moment and friendship I have made on and off the field throughout my 10 years of the Pakistan Super League as a player. It’s time to call it a day," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Malik, however, said that his passion and motivation to serve for the betterment of cricket would always stay.

Malik, who represented Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators during his 10-year PSL career, played a total of 93 matches, during which he scored 2,350 runs at an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of 127.78 with the help of 15 half-centuries.

Notably, Malik's retirement came at a time when the marquee league is set to enter a new era with the additions of two new teams, Hyderabad and Sialkot, respectively, at the star-studded auction earlier this month.

For the unversed, the highly anticipated 11th edition of the PSL will run from March 26 to May 3, featuring eight teams, with Lahore Qalandars set to defend the title.