T20 World Cup 2026: PCB 'writes' to ICC backing Bangladesh over India travel concerns

Spectators holding Pakistan’s and Bangladesh’s national flags cheer during a cricket match between the two countries in Rawalpindi on August 21, 2024. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressing support for Bangladesh’s concern regarding travelling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, just ahead of the governing body's meeting on the matter, ESPNcricinfo reported.



In its correspondence, the PCB backed the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) reluctance to play matches in India amid regional political instability. Sources said that the letter was also circulated among ICC Board members.

The ICC is reportedly set to make a final decision on Bangladesh’s involvement in the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup in its board meeting today (Wednesday).

The ICC will deliberate on Bangladesh’s request to relocate its World Cup fixtures to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India. However, it remains unclear whether the PCB’s correspondence prompted the ICC to convene the meeting.

While the timing of the PCB’s intervention has drawn attention, it is believed to have little bearing on the ICC’s current position. The governing body has so far stood firm on maintaining the existing tournament schedule, not allowing Bangladesh to play its matches in Sri Lanka, one of the event’s co-hosts alongside India, as requested.

The ICC reiterated this stance to the BCB during discussions held last week.

Backed by the Bangladeshi government, the BCB has maintained its refusal to travel to India for the group-stage fixtures. Despite multiple rounds of talks between the ICC and the BCB, including a recent meeting in Dhaka over the weekend, neither side has shifted its position.

The ICC continues to insist that the matches proceed as scheduled, while the BCB remains unwilling to send its team to India.

The PCB’s entry into the issue follows days of speculation about its potential role in resolving the deadlock. Unconfirmed reports suggested that Pakistan had offered to host Bangladesh’s matches and that the PCB was even reconsidering Pakistan’s own participation in the World Cup, depending on the outcome of Bangladesh’s case.

The PCB has so far made no public statement on the matter.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 7, Bangladesh are currently slated to play their opening match against West Indies in Kolkata, followed by two more group games at the same venue, before concluding their group-stage fixtures in Mumbai.

The dispute traces back to the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad on instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), without any official explanation.

This development was followed by the Bangladesh government banning the broadcast of the IPL in the country, after which the BCB formally informed the ICC of its refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India — a position it has maintained since.

Earlier reports suggest that Pakistan was expected to reassess its participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India-Sri Lanka, following increasing concerns related to the Bangladesh cricket team.

The Bangladesh government had reached out to Pakistan for support over its decision to skip travelling to India for the tournament, citing security concerns, sources told Geo News.

They added that Pakistan supports Bangladesh's legitimate concerns, emphasising that they should be addressed and acted upon.

Pakistan has also stressed that no country should face pressure or threats from India, assuring Bangladesh of its full support on the matter.