Sialkot owner unveils name, logo of PSL 11 franchise

The logo of Sialkot Stallionz as shared by team owner. —Screengrab via X/@13kamilkhan

Kamil Khan, the owner of Pakistan Super League team, on Wednesday unveiled the name and logo of the franchise, announcing it as "Sialkot Stallionz".

OZ Developers had purchased the franchise for a whopping Rs1.85 billion during the auction held on January 8. Since then, speculation had been rife that the team would be named Sialkot Stallionz.

Confirming the reports, Khan took to X and wrote: “You guessed it. You waited. Now, I am proud to officially introduce SIALKOT STALLIONZ.”

The franchise owner also expressed his excitement about joining Pakistan’s premier cricket league, saying: “Excited to be part of the Pakistan Super League journey.”

PSL 11 will officially commence on March 26, 2026. Faisalabad has been added an additional venue for hosting the league’s matches, marking the city's return to the spotlight and further expanding the league's national footprint.

The new franchise has been named after the former domestic team "Sialkot Stallions", which holds a special place in Pakistan's domestic cricket history.

Between 2005 and 2012, the team won six National T20 Cup titles, including a world-record 25-match unbeaten streak, making them the most successful side in Pakistan’s domestic T20 history.

The development came days after the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed player auction mode for the first time in the league's history, replacing the traditional player draft system

Under the revised player acquisition framework, each franchise may retain a maximum of four players, limited to one player per category. Previously, every franchise was allowed to retain 8 players from their squad, including a mentor, a brand ambassador, and a right to match option to retain a 9th player in the Player Draft.