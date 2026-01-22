Babar Azam leaves BBL early after being called up for Pakistan camp

Babar Azam taking a selfie with the Sydney Sixers fans. — X@SixersBBL

Babar Azam’s stint with Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League has come to an end after the franchise confirmed he has been recalled to join Pakistan’s national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

In a post on X, the Sixers said: “Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan’s national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL 15 Finals Series.”

The Sixers also shared a farewell video message from Babar before his departure, in which the Pakistan batter thanked the team management, players and supporters for their hospitality during his time in Sydney.

“First of all, thank you so much Sydney Sixers for having me and all the boys, all the coaches,” Babar said. “I very enjoy my time here and unfortunately I have to leave the team because of national duty.”

He added: “Yes, a lot of things I have to take back home and especially thank you for Sydney Sixers fans.”

Babar also highlighted the support he received from the stands, saying the encouragement and atmosphere made his time at the club memorable.

“They always support here, a lot of support, a lot of encouragement, a lot of fun,” he said. “So I very enjoy that vibe in Sydney, a cricket ground. So thank you so much.”

Sydney Sixers’ Challenger Final is scheduled tomorrow against Hobart Hurricanes, with the winner set to face Perth Scorchers in the BBL final on Sunday.

Babar’s departure comes shortly after a disappointing outing in the BBL 15 Qualifier against Perth Scorchers, where he was dismissed for a second-ball duck while chasing 148 at Optus Stadium. He finished the season with 202 runs in 11 matches, including two fifties.