Haris Rauf speaks out after being left out of World Cup squad

Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts after a delivery during the World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. — AFP/File

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has reaffirmed his commitment to improving his cricketing craft after being left out of the Twenty20 World Cup squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finalised its 15-member squad earlier this week for the ICC T20 World Cup, with former captain Babar Azam making the cut and Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan failing to make it.

Speaking in a special interview in Australia, the 31-year-old fast bowler stressed there was no need for him to feel disappointed if he was not selected for the premier tournament, saying it doesn’t mean the end of his career.

The right-arm fast bowler said that any player would feel regret for missing a major tournament, but added that he was focused on improving his performance.

"Of course, there is disappointment as I was not picked in the T20 World Cup squad," he admitted. he said. "But my career won't end. I will keep working hard and focus more on my bowling.”

The Rawalpindi-born bowler said he continued to work on his skills and believed his performances have improved since the Asia Cup.

Expressing good wishes for the national team playing the T20 World Cup, the fast bowler said he hopes the side performs strongly in the tournament.

Replying to a question regarding criticism, Rauf said there is a clear difference between constructive criticism and personal abuse. He said players are also deeply affected when Pakistan lose matches.

“When Pakistan lose, players feel the pain as well,” he said. “Criticism is fine, but disrespect is not.”

Rauf said he has always tried his level best whenever he represented Pakistan.

He also spoke about the challenges of bowling in the death overs, saying it is one of the toughest roles in modern cricket. “It is not easy to bowl in the death overs,” he said.

Rauf also praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that is going to enter its 11th edition this March, saying it is becoming a major league and will continue to attract more overseas players in the future.

T20 World Cup Squad

The squad features a blend of experience and emerging talent. Rising star Khawaja Nafay has earned his place, while the batting lineup will be bolstered by Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Shadab Khan.

The combination reflects selectors’ intent to balance proven performers with fresh energy.

In the all-round and bowling departments, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Khan have been included.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Pakistan’s premier fast bowlers such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, whose presence is expected to provide the team with a lethal edge in conditions favouring seam and swing.

The squad also features Usman Tariq and Salman Mirza, both of whom have impressed in domestic cricket and now have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the world stage.