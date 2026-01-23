Babar, Shaheen return as Pakistan name squad for Australia T20I series

Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) celebrates with Babar Azam after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, scheduled to be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The matches will take place on January 29, January 31 and February 1. All matches will start at 4pm (PST).

Former captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the T20I squad after missing Pakistan’s recent three-match series in Sri Lanka earlier this month, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Shadab Khan will continue his comeback momentum and is set to lead a strong spin-bowling unit alongside Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Tariq.

The squad and support staff are scheduled to assemble in Lahore on Saturday, with preparations for the series beginning the following day.

Australia are set to arrive in Pakistan on January 28, marking only their second T20I series on Pakistani soil after a solitary match in April 2022, also held at Gaddafi Stadium.

The series will serve as crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from 7 February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia, while Australia will compete in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

This tour will mark Australia’s third visit to Pakistan since March–April 2022, when they toured for a historic Test series, followed by an ODI series and a one-off T20I.

Australia also played three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, including a narrow three-wicket victory in the only T20I at Gaddafi Stadium on 5 April 2022.

Historically, Pakistan and Australia have faced each other 28 times in T20Is. Australia have won 14 matches, Pakistan 12, with one tie and one no-result.

Pakistan 16-member squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Series schedule

1st T20I: Thursday, 29 January – 4pm

2nd T20I: Saturday, 31 January – 4pm

3rd T20I: Sunday, 1 February – 4pm