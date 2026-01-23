In another letter to ICC, Bangladesh 'reiterates refusal' to play T20 World Cup in India

Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during Asia Cup Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. — Reuters/File

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reaffirmed its decision not to play ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India and has formally requested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) refer its case to an independent dispute resolution committee, sources told Geo News.

The board reiterated its stance in a fresh letter to the cricket governing body two days after the letter rejected the country's demand to shift their matches at next month's T20 World Cup outside India.

In the letter, the board emphasised that Bangladesh has consistently maintained its position not to play any matches in India. Citing the security concerns, the BCB once again stresses that it would not send its team to India.

Earlier on January 21, following the ICC's rejection of the request, BCB president Aminul Islam had said that he sought more time from the cricket-governing body to talk to his government "for one last time".

"They [ICC] said it's a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka," he added.

Acknowledging the ICC's decision to keep the tournament's schedule unchanged, Islam said he would consult the government and convey its feedback to the ICC.

"I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC," he said, adding that players and the government wanted Bangladesh to play the World Cup.

“But we don't think India is safe for our players. A government doesn't only consider the players, but they consider all, when it takes a decision," the BCB president added.