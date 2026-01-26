Pakistan 'mull' withdrawing from ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh upset

Pakistan players celebrate after taking wicket against Sri Lanka during their Tri-Nation series match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, December 1, 2025. — PCB

Govt may not allow Pakistan to participate in T20 WC: sources.

Source says sports bodies can’t be held hostage to single nation.

Bangladesh deprived of its legitimate right, says govt source.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is weighing a possible withdrawal from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh’s exclusion from the tournament sparked concern in Islamabad over what it considers unfair and discriminatory handling by the International Cricket Council.

Highly placed sources in the corridors of power confirmed to The News that the federal government may not permit the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to send the national team to the World Cup T20, scheduled to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, amid growing resentment over what is being termed as the ICC’s “blatant double standards.”

The controversy erupted after the ICC denied Bangladesh the option to play its matches in Sri Lanka despite security concerns, a decision that ultimately led to Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland, an outcome that has triggered serious alarm bells in Islamabad.

A final decision is expected following a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Monday (today).

“The final decision rests with the prime minister, but early indications suggest that the government may not allow Pakistan to participate in the T20 World Cup,” a senior government source revealed.

“This is not just about cricket, it is about principles. Bangladesh has been deprived of its legitimate right, and the ICC’s step-motherly treatment has forced Pakistan to seriously rethink its participation.”

The source further stressed that sports governance cannot be held hostage to the preferences of a single country.

“There cannot be dual standards in international sports. On one hand, India enjoys the liberty to choose venues at will, while on the other, countries like Bangladesh are denied venue changes despite citing security concerns. If the ICC truly wants cricket to thrive as a global sport, such selective policies must end.”

Naqvi has already voiced strong dismay over the ICC’s handling of the matter, warning that replacing Bangladesh with Scotland reflects a disturbing inconsistency in the council’s policies and undermines the spirit of fairness.

However, he made it clear that the PCB will abide by the federal government’s directive.

“The final call on Pakistan’s participation lies with the government, and the PCB is bound to follow instructions from the top,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s cricketers have thrown their full weight behind the PCB chairman. During a meeting held in Lahore, players unanimously backed the decision to participate or withdraw from the World Cup strictly in line with the federal government’s stance.

As the cricketing world watches closely, Pakistan’s possible withdrawal could trigger unprecedented ripples across international cricket, raising serious questions about governance, neutrality and fairness at the highest level of the game.