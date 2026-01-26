No Pak vs Ind match at T20 World Cup? PCB mulls options after ICC kicks out Bangaldesh

Indian players pictured alongside Pakistan team during Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, September 14, 2025. — Reuters

PCB considering various options to register protest: sources.

Only two points to be deducted if Pakistan not play India match.

Board to keep options open even if it participates in world cup.

KARACHI: Amid the ongoing row between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over the issue of travelling to India, Pakistan may boycott its T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India on February 15, sources said on Monday.

Sources say that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering various options to register its protest, with the option to not participate in the match against India set to be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

They added that only two points can be deducted if Pakistan refuse to play the scheduled fixture, whereas on the other hand, it would cause significant financial loss to the cricketing body.

The board, nevertheless, will keep options open even if it participates in the World Cup, the sources added.

The PCB's prospective move is to be taken against the backdrop of ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after Dhaka refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns.

The BCB had requested the ICC to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka, who are co-hosts of the tournament, which commences on February 7.

However, the cricketing body turned down the BCB's request, citing the lack of any "credible or verifiable security threat” to the Bangladesh national team in India".

As part of this process, the ICC said it reviewed the concerns cited by the BCB, commissioned and considered independent security assessments from internal and external experts, and shared detailed security and operational plans covering federal and state arrangements, as well as enhanced and escalating security protocols for the event.

The PCB, however, has put its weight behind Bangladesh in light of the ICC's "double standards", saying that it would follow the government's directives regarding participation in the tournament.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Sunday, took the national side's players into confidence over the board's principled stance, and said that Pakistan's support for Bangladesh was guided by cricket's golden principles, and cautioned against political interference in the sport.

Highly placed sources have said that the PCB is also weighing a possible withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2026.

A final decision is expected following a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Naqvi in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Bangladesh-India row

The development came amid strained relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her.

Political tensions have since then spilt into cricket.

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from this year's Indian Premier League despite signing with its Kolkata franchise. Bangladesh responded by banning IPL broadcasts in the country and demanding to play World Cup matches in Sri Lanka.

The standoff mirrors previous tensions in South Asian cricket.

For the Champions Trophy last year, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) stuck to its policy of not touring Pakistan because of the strained political ties between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in ICC events.

Like for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, a "hybrid model" was agreed on under which India were allowed to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai to salvage the tournament.

Under the agreement running until 2027, Pakistan will play in a neutral venue for any ICC event, including the T20 World Cup, where they are scheduled to play their matches in Sri Lanka.