Scotland unveil squad after Bangladesh's exclusion from T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland players celebrate a dismissal during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on June 15, 2024. — ICC

Cricket Scotland on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, after Bangladesh were excluded from the tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Experienced top-order batter Richie Berrington will lead the European side in the 20-team tournament, with the squad featuring 11 players who participated in the previous edition, played in the West Indies and the USA in 2024.

The squad further includes Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath and Oliver Davidson, who are set to feature in a World Cup for the first time, while Afghanistan-born pacer Zainullah Ihsan received a maiden call-up for the upcoming extravaganza briefly after qualifying to play for Scotland.

Besides the 15-member squad, Scotland also named two travelling and three non-travelling reserves for the tournament and stressed that the selection was subject to all player and staff visa applications being approved since they received a last-minute inclusion, replacing Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally approached the ICC to move its national team's matches from India to Sri Lanka earlier this month after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced releasing experienced pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

The BCB and ICC were then involved in several negotiations, but a settlement could not be reached, and the apex body, earlier this week, formally announced dismissing the board's plea by asserting that the tournament's schedule would remain intact and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum.

Bangladesh, however, remained firm on their stance and were eventually replaced by Scotland in Group C of the 20-team tournament as the ICC dismissed their plea due to the absence of any "credible or verifiable" security threat.

For the unversed, Scotland will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against West Indies on February 7 in Kolkata, where they will be playing two more group-stage matches against Italy on February 9 and England on February 14.

The European side will then travel to Mumbai, where they will lock horns with Nepal in their final group-stage fixture on February 17.

Scotland squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson and Jack Jarvis.

Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride and Charlie Tear.