Pakistan's first female MMA fighter Anita Karim misses bout due to visa rejection

Pakistan's first female MMA fighter Anita Karim seen in this undated image. — X@karimanitamma

Pakistan's first female mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Anita Karim, has been forced to miss her scheduled bout in Abu Dhabi after being denied a visa.

Anita was set to compete at UAE Warriors 67 in Abu Dhabi on January 31 and had been preparing for the fight for several months. The bout was fully organised, and the athlete had completed an intense training camp in anticipation of what would have been her second fight within a span of three weeks.

However, despite her extensive training and commitment, she was unable to travel due to unresolved visa issues.

The MMA fighter shared the development on her X account, terming it a sad moment.

“I was scheduled to fight on 31st (January) in UAE Warriors 67 in Abu Dhabi. Despite months of preparation and a fully organised bout, I am currently unable to participate due to visa issues,” Anita said in a statement.

She also pointed out that administrative delays at such a critical stage have consequences beyond a single event. “They impact an athlete's career, momentum, and the opportunity to represent the country on an international platform,” the MMA fighter added.

She maintained that the demanding schedule required her to go the extra mile in training, recovery, and preparation.

"For professional athletes, especially female athletes, preparation involves months of disciplined work, physical sacrifice, and mental focus."

Anita's manager, Yasir Mushtaq, while speaking to Geo News, said that the event management had set a deadline for the visa process and waited for nearly a week, but the visa was not issued within the given time.

He said that management has replaced Anita with another fighter, adding that she is deeply disappointed, though her next fight is currently scheduled for April.

Mushtaq also urged authorities to take notice of the situation, calling on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to intervene and help resolve visa-related challenges so that the career of Pakistan's first female MMA fighter can be protected and allowed to flourish on the international stage.