ICC rejects T20 World Cup accreditation bids from Bangladeshi journalists

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected accreditation applications from Bangladeshi journalists seeking to cover the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 7, Bangladeshi media reported.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Media Committee chairman Amzad Hossain confirmed the development, saying between 130 and 150 journalists from Bangladesh had applied for accreditation.

“As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation,” he said.

The accreditation rejection comes days after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C earlier this week, after the BCB sought to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds.

Bangladeshi media also reported that several journalists claimed a small number of Bangladeshi photojournalists initially received approval emails on January 20 and 21, only to have their accreditations revoked later.

“I received an approval email from the ICC media department on January 20, which included a visa support letter. But today I received another email saying my application was rejected,” said photojournalist Mir Farid.

A senior journalist cited in the reports said the decision was unusual, noting that “even if a team is not playing, journalists from an ICC Associate Member nation can still receive accreditation.”

Arifur Rahman Babu, president of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA), said he was surprised by the blanket rejection and called for an explanation.

“Even if a team is not playing, journalists from an ICC Associate Member nation can still receive accreditation. I find no reason why everyone was rejected. I am surprised, and I strongly condemn and protest this decision,” he said.

Arifur said he would consult with two other bodies — the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) and the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community (BSJC), to determine next steps.

“It appears the ICC is unhappy that Bangladesh are not participating and has shut the door on Bangladeshi sports journalists. This goes beyond courtesy and professionalism. I think this episode exposed a dark side of the ICC,” he said.

“I will speak with the other two sports journalists’ organisations to explore possible actions. A strong protest letter should be sent to the ICC through the Ministry of Information and the BCB, asking for an explanation. Since Sri Lanka is a co-host, they could have accommodated us there,” he added.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier approached the ICC to shift Bangladesh’s matches from India to Sri Lanka after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders announced releasing Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, according to the report.

The BCB and ICC then held negotiations, but a settlement could not be reached. The ICC maintained that the tournament schedule would remain unchanged and later replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C of the 20-team tournament on January 24, citing the absence of any “credible or verifiable” security threat, the report said.